SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGQRF remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. SouthGobi Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 78.47.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

