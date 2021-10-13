South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 46.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shares rose 46.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 23,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.