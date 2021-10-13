Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 71.6% in September

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Source Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Source Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

