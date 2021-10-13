Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE:SHC opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,493,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after buying an additional 322,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

