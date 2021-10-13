SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 381.3% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,897. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

