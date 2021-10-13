SnowSwap Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $14.03 or 0.00024882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $34,036.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00117202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,835.92 or 0.99010180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.95 or 0.06170769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

