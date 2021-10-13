Smartlands Network (SLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $158,137.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $51.08 million and approximately $158,137.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $10.01 or 0.00017567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

