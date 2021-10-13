SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $49.45. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 22,060 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

