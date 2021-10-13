SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

