SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $70.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

