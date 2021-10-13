SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.35. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

