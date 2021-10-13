Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce sales of $491.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 197,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.