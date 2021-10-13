SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.25 and last traded at $223.13. Approximately 4,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5,569.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

