Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.99 and last traded at $172.83. Approximately 17,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,153,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

