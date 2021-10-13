Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE SI traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,935. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

