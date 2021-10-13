SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

