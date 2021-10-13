Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.00.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.17. 301,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.32. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$911.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.4490982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$991,568.68. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,404.86. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $281,970 over the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

