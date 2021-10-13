Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

