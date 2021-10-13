SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $17,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.
Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
