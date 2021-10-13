SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $17,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

