Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,839 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000.

ARKW opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

