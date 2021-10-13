Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.81.

