Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

DKNG opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

