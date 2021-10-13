Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.59). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 284.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

SWIR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

