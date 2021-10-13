Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

