Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 610.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

