Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Expands By 390.0%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

NYSE WPCB remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,146. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.