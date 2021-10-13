Short Interest in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rises By 2,102.4%

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 2,102.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

TCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

