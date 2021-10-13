Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Decreases By 66.9%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

TPZEF stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

