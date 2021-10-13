Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Expands By 300.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

