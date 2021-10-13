Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Increases By 4,756.6%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, a growth of 4,756.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,521,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

