Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Declines By 93.1%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 15,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

