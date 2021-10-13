Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Declines By 93.1%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 15,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

