Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Increases By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 237,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.82.
