Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 66.0%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.