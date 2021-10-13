Short Interest in Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Rises By 366.9%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 366.9% from the September 15th total of 102,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:OB opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Outbrain has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Outbrain will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.