Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Expands By 300.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN remained flat at $$45.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Oregon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is an increase from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.