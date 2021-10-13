Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Decreases By 96.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDDY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. Ocado Group has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.