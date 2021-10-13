Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 92.3%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

JHAA stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 17,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

