Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Rises By 2,050.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
MITUY stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.32.
About Mitsui Chemicals
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.