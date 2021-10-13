Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Rises By 2,050.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MITUY stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.