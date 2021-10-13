Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Rises By 337.7%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 337.7% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MEEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,785. The company has a market cap of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.70. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

