Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Drops By 75.4%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,656,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGTI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

