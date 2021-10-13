Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rises By 228.7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the September 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LNVGY stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 98,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

