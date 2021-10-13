Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Increases By 8,233.3%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 8,233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities dropped their target price on Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:IONKF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.