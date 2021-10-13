Short Interest in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Decreases By 80.0%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 159,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Investindustrial Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

