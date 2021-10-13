Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Decreases By 78.6%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.37. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About International Isotopes
