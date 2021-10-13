Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Decreases By 78.6%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.37. International Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

