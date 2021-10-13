Short Interest in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Increases By 291.1%

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 291.1% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $2,765,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovalon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $830,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.