Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 69.2%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYPMY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. Hypera has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.55 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

