Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Decreases By 95.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.