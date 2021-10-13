Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Decreases By 95.8%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS HCHOF remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
