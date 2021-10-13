Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Increases By 6,254.5%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 6,254.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSQD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

