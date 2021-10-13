Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Drops By 73.6%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Color Star Technology by 962.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 191,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCW opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.