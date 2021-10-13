Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Grows By 508.3%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDEVY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get City Developments alerts:

CDEVY stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. City Developments has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.